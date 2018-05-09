Fan Creates Red Hood Movie Posters from ‘Robin Hood’ Poster

Last week, the first posters for Lionsgate’s upcoming Robin Hood movie starring Taron Egerton were released online.

Popular artist BossLogic took a look at Egerton’s Robin Hood poster and decided it would make a good template for the poster of a movie featuring DC Comics character the Red Hood.

Take a look at BossLogic’s tweet below:

The Red Hood is Jason Todd, the second young hero to become Batman’s sidekick Robin. Jason was more impulsive and reckless than his predecessor, Dick Grayson. In the story “A Death in the Family,” Jason Todd was murdered by the Joker.

Jason remained gone for years, but returned in the story “Under the Hood.” Jason took on the persona of the Red Hood, a criminal moniker once used by the Joker, and began acting as a vicious vigilante seeking revenge on both the Joker and Batman. Eventually, Jason regained more of his sanity and was able to reconcile with Batman and continue his personal war on crime with less deadly methods.

While Jason Todd has not appeared in live-action, his Robin costume appears on display in Batman’s Batcave in the DC Extended Universe film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (though the film’s director, Zack Snyder, cast some doubt on whether the suit actually belonged to Jason). The “Under the Hood” storyline was adapted into the animated film Batman: Under the Red Hood, one of the most critically and fan acclaimed installments of the DC Universe Original Movies line. Jason Todd also plays a major role in the video game Batman: Arkham Knight and the Red Hood appears as a playable character via downloadable content in the video game Injustice 2.

In Robin Hood, “Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.

Lionsgate’s Robin Hood is directed by Otto Bathurst and written by Ben Chandler and David James Kelly, based on the tales of the hero from English folklore. The film stars Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn, Eve Hewson, Tim Minchin and Jamie Dornan.

Robin Hood opens in theaters on November 21st.