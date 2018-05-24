‘Shazam!’ Director Shares Hilarious ‘Batman v Superman’ Viral Image

A big cloud of certainty may still hang over the future of the DC Films Universe, but the team behind DC’s upcoming Shazam! movie are having fun with all the negative stigma and controversy that has followed the DC Universe since its Man of Steel debut. Just check out this DC movie viral image, which caught the eye of Shazam! director, David F. Sandberg:

The image of Zachary Levi’s Shazam in that image above comes from the recently-revealed first official image of the actor in costume. That suit has been purposefully modeled after the character’s Gold Age look in DC Comics – just one way that Sandberg is essentially trying to create a viable alternative to the dark and somber Zack Sndyer era of the franchise.

After the first reveal of the Shazam costume, a lot of fans expressed doubt and concern over the aesthetic approach – but clearly the fan that created the image above gets what it is meant to represent, and has expressed it in a pretty spot-on visual statement. No doubt, that’s why Sandberg got such a big kick out of it.

Shazam! will tell the story of young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) who gets endowed with fantastical powers of some of the greatest mythic and/or mystical heroes in history, allowing him to transform into a mystical Superman, just by calling out the name “Shazam.” Billy soon finds himself in a world of real danger, as Shazam’s mystical nemesis Black Adam also reappears in the world after centuries of banishment, while standard supervillains (like the film’s evil genius, Dr. Sivana) force Billy to grow up and be the kind of hero the world desperately needs. Kingsman star Mark Strong will be playing Sivana in the film, while an ensemble of young actors will be playing Billy Batson’s fellow foster care roommates, who eventually become the powerful “Shazam Family.”

For all those DC fans who hated Batman v Superman and Suicide Squad, this could be your first real breath of fresh air when it comes to this franchise. Here’s hoping.

The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.