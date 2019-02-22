‘Shazam!’ Director Explains Why He Responds With Humor When Fans Lash out Over No Trailer

With the release date for DC Comics’ next superhero adventure rapidly approaching, many fans are eager to see what’s next on the docket for Shazam!, hopeful for a new trailer anytime soon.

A lot of cranky people on the Internet have shouted at director David F. Sandberg on social media accounts, but the Shazam! helmer has made it clear he’s having fun with fans demanding a new trailer.

I just don’t have any specific trailer updates that I can share with you at this point. All I can do is have fun with it or say nothing. Most of the time I do the latter. But like you say, the movie is almost here, and it’s not like the marketing is going to slow down now. //t.co/bWJIqIJ30j — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) February 20, 2019

Sandberg has a point. The movie is all but done, the film is going to hit theaters in less than two months. And while the marketing blitz might not be what every fan is hoping for, die hard DC Comics fans area already going to see the movie — a new trailer won’t sway them in either direction.

Shazam! will be the next step in Warner Bros. Pictures’ attempts to “course correct” their superhero universe after the events of Justice League. In December, the film Aquaman finally released in theaters and became the most successful DC superhero movie in the company’s history.

Aquaman was a standalone movie, but it did acknowledge the events of Justice League that took place. And Shazam! will do the same, as Sandberg confirmed during ComicBook.com’s visit to the set of the film.

“It’s such a separate film that I don’t think it changed anything really,” Sandberg said of Justice League’s reaction. “It’s very different from Justice League. It’s still the same universe and thing but it just has a very different tone.”

Star Zachary Levi, who plays the transformed Shazam in the film, confirmed that the film will reference the wider DC Universe, as we’ve already seen in the brief glimpses that have been released.

“In fact, I would argue that we’re kind of the most self-aware of it because the movies that we all watch — I mean, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman — they’re all basically documentaries in their world,” Levi told Entertainment Tonight. “These things, these are all real events that have happened. Batman and Superman fighting, Superman saving all of Metropolis, whilst simultaneously destroying the entire city — that all really happened.”

Shazam! premieres in theaters on April 5th.

