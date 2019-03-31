‘Shazam!’ Director Reveals Sneak Peek At ScreenX Version Of Film

Shazam! is the best-reviewed DCEU movie ahead of release, something allowing the film to continue pushing boundaries. Earlier this weekend, Shazam! director David F. Sandberg shared a snippet of the movie in a ScreenX viewing, which allows for an immersive 270° viewing experience. Sandberg took to his Instagram to share a snippet of the movie of Billy Batson (Asher Angel) jumping off a roof, as previously seen in trailers.

A product from the Korea-based CJ Group, ScreenX auditoriums are to set to appear in nearly 500 theaters in the Regal Cinemas chain beginning this Spring. According to one previous study, ScreenX and its 4DX technology have been seen to increase attendance at cinemas upwards of 85%.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With a 93% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Shazam! is the highest-rated movie featuring a DC Comics character since The Dark Knight, a film most fans would say is one of the greatest superhero movies ever released. Despite stellar advanced reviews, the Sandberg-helmed film is still tracking for a modest opening weekend, on pace to make just $50 million domestically when it hits theaters in two weeks.

A $50m opening would place Shazam! last in the DCEU, nearly $17 million behind Aquaman. Though on the smaller end for a domestic opening, Aquaman morphed into a box office darling overseas, eventually hauling in $1.15 million by the end of its box office run. Though Shazam! isn’t necessarily the visual effects wonder its predecessor was, the excellent reviews should end up guiding it to a box office that’s at least somewhat sizable.

Shazam! hits theaters April 5th. Other upcoming DC films include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

How much do you think Shazam! is going to end up making in its opening weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!