‘Shazam!’ Video Provides Detailed Look at New Costume

We’re just hours away from the first official footage from DC Films’ Shazam! movie, but we already have an up-close look at the titular hero’s costume.

IGN recently shared a video of the film’s San Diego Comic-Con display, which showcases the superhero suit worn by Zachary Levi. You can check out a video of the costume and its details below.

Your first look at the official costume from Shazam! Presented by @jackryanamazon #SDCC2018 pic.twitter.com/dj8wozLgXZ — IGN (@IGN) July 21, 2018

While the Shazam! costume has occasionally gotten some negativity – particularly, when the first set photos of it leaked online – plenty of fans have begun to embrace the ensemble’s aesthetic. And as Sandberg has explained in previous interviews, his goal was to set Shazam! apart from his superhero counterparts.

“I don’t know if [the suit is] crazy big if you look at some of the others — look at Batman,” Sandberg said earlier this month. “I wanted to keep the shorter cape as a throwback to the original because that’s something that sets him apart from Superman or Batman. It makes him feel a bit more Golden Age superhero, which is the vibe I’m going for.”

And as it turns out, the Shazam! costume has actually evolved quite a bit since the film began production, for some pretty good reasons.

“There were a few iterations,” Sandberg said in a previous interview. “And you sort of have to keep changing stuff even after we started shooting because you realize things… You shoot the first scene and Zach (Levi) is like, ‘You know, I can’t move my hands properly with these gauntlets.’ So, we had to redesign that, or like the boots kept falling apart so it’s like, ‘Oh well, I guess we have to do something different there,’ It was sort of a constant process of updating and making it work better.”

Shazam! is directed by Sandberg and stars Zachary Levi (Shazam), Mark Strong (Dr. Thaddeus Sivana), Djimon Hounsou (The Wizard), Jack Dylan Grazer (Freddy Freeman), Asher Angel (Billy Batson), Grace Fulton (Mary Bromfield), Ross Butler, Adam Brody, and Michelle Borth.

You can view the official synopsis for Shazam! below.

“We all have a superhero inside us, it just takes a bit of magic to bring it out. In Billy Batson’s (Angel) case, by shouting out one word—SHAZAM!—this streetwise 14-year-old foster kid can turn into the adult Super Hero Shazam (Levi), courtesy of an ancient wizard. Still a kid at heart—inside a ripped, godlike body—Shazam revels in this adult version of himself by doing what any teen would do with superpowers: have fun with them! Can he fly? Does he have X-ray vision? Can he shoot lightning out of his hands? Can he skip his social studies test? Shazam sets out to test the limits of his abilities with the joyful recklessness of a child. But he’ll need to master these powers quickly in order to fight the deadly forces of evil controlled by Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong).”

Shazam! will land in theaters on April 5, 2019.