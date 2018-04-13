Superman Actor Henry Cavill Trolls ‘Shazam!’ Star Zachary Levi’s Livestream

While it’s unknown exactly when Superman and Shazam! will share the screen in a DC Extended Universe property, the actors who bring those roles to life look like they’re having a lot of fun.

Zachary Levi, who will soon star as the adult version of Billy Batson/Shazam, recently shared a pretty adorable encounter on his Instagram account. As it turns out, Superman actor Henry Cavill actually commented during Levi’s recent Instagram livestream, jokingly asking the actor to name his favorite superhero.

Hahahaha! @henrycavill yooouuu cheeekyyy… A post shared by Zachary Levi (@zacharylevi) on Apr 12, 2018 at 3:24pm PDT

Shazam will see Levi bringing a unique kind of superhero into the DCEU, as young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is granted the ability to turn into a superpowered adult (Levi) by a wizard. And judging by Levi’s comments, the film will definitely take inspiration from Cavill’s Kryptonian character.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi explained earlier this year. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So I think it’s all really gravy.”

This isn’t the first time that Levi and Cavill have interacted on social media, previously poking fun at each other’s superhero costumes. And while fans are eager to see Superman make a cameo in Shazam! – or in the upcoming Black Adam film – it’s unclear exactly when that will happen.

But even then, it sounds like DC fans have a lot to look forward to in Shazam! — including a very particular comedic tone.

“I think it’s very funny,” the film’s director, David F. Sandberg, wrote earlier this year, “but the humor comes more from the situations rather than quippy one-liners (for people who read too much into things, that’s not intended as a dig at Marvel or anyone in particular. Quippy one-liners can be great) The important thing for me is to mix the funny with a threat that’s serious and to also have dramatic moments. All funny all the time takes the weight out of it.”

Shazam! will land into theaters on April 5, 2019.