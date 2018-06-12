Rumor: ‘Suicide Squad 2’ Won’t Include The Rock’s Black Adam

If you’re eagerly anticipating the big-screen debut of Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, it sounds like you might have to wait a little bit longer.

A new tweet from writer @DanielRPK seems to suggest that Black Adam will not be making an appearance in Suicide Squad 2. This counteracts previous reports that the DC Comics villain would make a cameo appearance, which initially began in November of last year.

From what I understand Black Adam isn’t gonna be in Suicide Squad 2. — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) June 11, 2018

Previously, it was believed that Suicide Squad 2 would follow the team as they track down a “weapon of mass destruction”, which would end up being revealed to be Johnson’s ancient antihero. But with the DC sequel going through quite a few evolutions in the months since then, there’s a chance that Black Adam doesn’t play a role in the latest version of the script.

For those who have really been wanting to see Johnson play the role, this probably isn’t the best kind of news. Johnson has been officially cast in the role since 2008, with the plan for him to appear in both a Shazam! solo film and a Black Adam solo film. Over the years, that plan has changed a bit, with multiple sources confirmating that Black Adam won’t appear in next year’s Shazam!. Still, Johnson has still teased that his DC Extended Universe debut is on the way.

“It’s definitely going to happen, sure,” Johnson said in May of last year. “We’ve had great conversations with Geoff Johns and everyone over at DC. It’s an exciting time right now for everyone at DC because they are in a process now where they are building out [their DC universe] really nicely. We have a really cool surprise for Black Adam that I can’t reveal, in terms of where we will see Black Adam being introduced.”

Even without the nature of a Black Adam cameo, it sounds like there’s a lot that’s still a mystery about Suicide Squad 2, as the film is reportedly being delayed due to Margot Robbie’s involvement with a Birds of Prey spinoff movie. But with Robbie, Will Smith, and Jared Leto already set to return, and with a trio of screenwriters on the script, it sounds like things could be headed in the right direction.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, and Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019.