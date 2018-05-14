‘Supergirl’: Brainiac-5 Throws Shade at the Mets in “Shelter From the Storm” Clip

Apparently, Major League Baseball is still a thing in the 31st Century of Earth-19…and the New York Mets have had a hard millennium.

The CW has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from tonight’s Supergirl in which Brainiac-5 gives Winn a very special gift…and throws shade at the Mets along the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check it out above.

In the clip, Brainy gives Winn a vial of soil from Earth’s future, saying that he ran a personality diagnostic and it suggested that Winn was likely to collect either dirt, or New York Mets baseball cards.

“Any judging by the last 783 uninterrupted Major League seasons, I figured dirt was more likely to hold its value,” he adds.

The Mets are currently in fourth place in the National League East, with a 19-17 record; they were in first place until recently, though, and have fallen fast while their pitching has struggled with poor performance and injuries. Typically, Mets fans are seen as the underdogs of the New York baseball scene, where they find themselves competing for attention with the Yankees, the most celebrated team in baseball history.

The episode picks up where last week’s left off: with two Worldkillers defeated, Reign is trying to make Sam disappear by destroying the thing that serves as her tether to reality: her daughter, Ruby. Luckily for Ruby, she is being protected by Alex Danvers, Lena Luthor, and The DEO. Meanwhile, Supergirl tries approaching Sam’s mother for more information about Sam’s childhood and her connections to Krypton and the Worldkillers.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

REIGN SETS HER SIGHTS ON RUBY

When Reign (Odette Annable) starts hunting Ruby (guest star Emma Tremblay), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) work together to keep her safe. Supergirl and J’onn (David Harewood) look to Sam’s mother (guest star Betty Buckley) for advice on how to stop Reign and come away with some shocking news.

Antonio Negret directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Lindsay Gelfand & Allison Weintraub.

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.