‘Supergirl’: “Call to Action” Preview Released

The CW has released the preview for “Call to Action,” this year’s Thanksgiving episode of Supergirl.

In the preview, which you can check out in the video above, anti-alien sentiment as driven by Agent Liberty’s (Sam Witwer) Children of Liberty is on the rise, with National City residents even donning masks similar to Agent Liberty’s as they attack their non-human neighbors. As the violence escalates, Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) has to look for new ways to stop it.

And according to the episode’s official synopsis, that may require Kara to do a little bit of heroics in her civilian identity. The episode apparently takes place after Kara (presumably in her civilian identity, though it’s hard to tell) has a televised debate with Agent Liberty’s civilian identity about anti-alien discrimination. Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) and Lena (Katie McGrath) are trying to figure out how to handle the Children of Liberty.

The idea of James and Lena handling the supervillains while Kara handles the public face of things is a bit of a change for the series, but it likely fits in with the timing of the episode so close to the Thanksgiving holiday. It also fits in well with what Brooks has previously called an “emotional” journey for James.

“The writers and I had a conversation very early on, and we were on the same page about James using CatCo as a place where everyday heroics can come from,” Brooks said in an interview with Decider. “Shedding light on some of the darkness coming out of the White House. Shedding light on some of the darkness coming out of our society. I think we all know what shedding light can do, exposing the truth can do, at times like this. It can keep us sane. It can keep us balanced. It can help construct a road to the future where we’re all going. I think that this is a hell of an emotional journey for James, that he is a news man in this time. He’s also somebody who believes in fairness and equality in this time. And I think that those are the two most important things that he can do for the show right now.”

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

“Call to Action” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV)

THANKSGIVING — Everyone gathers for Thanksgiving but Kara (Melissa Benoist) is feeling down after her televised debate with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) about the anti-alien sentiment coursing through National City. Meanwhile, James (Mehcad Brooks) and Lena (Katie McGrath) argue about the best way to handle the Children of Liberty. Antonio Negret directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Daniel Beaty.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. “Call to Action” airs November 18.