‘Supergirl’ Meets a Familiar Face in “Dark Side of the Moon” Scene

Supergirl‘s mission to save Sam takes her far from Earth and, in this new scene from tonight’s episode “Dark Side of the Moon”, there’s a familiar face on the other side of that journey.

Last week, Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and her allies discovered that a specific Kryptonian stone may hold the key to reverse-engineering the Worldkiller creation process. This would be key to allowing them to save Sam Arias/Reign (Odette Annable) so when the only place the stone can be found is on an asteroid far from Earth, Supergirl and Mon-El (Chris Wood) go to retrieve it. However, as you can see in the scene above, that rock isn’t just on an asteroid and there’s something else far more personal for Kara to discover.

The asteroid turns out to be Argo, part of Krypton that somehow survived the planet’s destruction, but that’s not the biggest shock. When Kara and Mon-El trigger security forces to the site of the rock, a woman shows up as well who turns out to be none other than Alura Zor-El (Erica Durance), Kara’s mother. As you can see in the scene the reveal that her mother is alive and apparently well is an emotional shock for the Girl of Steel.

Alura’s survival isn’t exactly a huge surprise for Supergirl fans. Her appearance has been teased in episode photos and other promotional materials for the episode. However, that likely means that there is more to the story and it’s possible that fans will find out more about Krypton’s demise as well as potential challenges that might stand in the way of Kara having the ultimate victory of being able to save her friend and be reunited with her family and remnants of her culture as well.

As for Argo’s survival, there’s comic book precedent for it. In comics Argo City is a major-city state that shared a continent with Kryptonopolis and Kandor (for references, SYFY’s Superman prequel, Krypton, takes place in Kandor and has mentioned Kryptonopolis). Argo is generally depicted as having survived Krypton’s destruction as the large part of the planet it sat upon was sent hurtling through space intact, protected by a dome similar to Brainiac’s (and we don’t mean the Legion’s Brainy) bottling technology.

The idea of Kara traveling from one world to another also has a history in movies, too. In 1984’s Supergirl movie, Kara is an adult on Argo and has to travel to Earth to retrieve a lost power source critical to Argo’s survival. Kara discovering Argo while looking for a special stone to help save Earth from Reign makes for a nice reversal of sorts, though hopefully Kara will be able to retrieve the stone and head back to Earth. Previews for tonight’s episode show that they are running out of time to stop Reign and the Worldkiller is more determined than ever to make the world suffer under her idea of justice.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 7/8c on The CW. “Dark Side of the Moon” airs tonight, May 28.