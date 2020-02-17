Supergirl: Mxyzptlk Gives Kara a Second Chance in “It’s a Super Life” Preview

The CW has released a preview for “It’s a Super Life,” next week’s episode of Supergirl that just so happens to be the series’ landmark 100th episode. The episode will see the return of Mxyzptlk, this time played by Thomas Lennon, who offers Kara (Melissa Benoist) a tantalizing chance to find out what might have been. The episode, which is a play on It’s a Wonderful Life, will see Kara offered the opportunity to go back in time to find out what would have happened if she’d been able to tell Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) her super secret before being outed by Lex (Jon Cryer).

The matter of how Lena found out Kara’s secret is one that has been a central focus of Supergirl in its fifth season. As fans may recall, Kara struggled with whether to reveal herself to Lena or not during much of Season 4, but ultimately chose to maintain her secret in order to protect her friend. However, Lex ended up revealing things to Lena everything after she shoots him but before he dies. The discovery essentially ended Kara and Lena’s friendship with Lena feeling betrayed, so much so that after the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” created a new reality, Lena opted to side with Lex, still hurt by Kara’s perceived betrayal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The way things stand now on Supergirl, it doesn’t appear that things will change for the former friends anytime soon — which may end up being a reason Kara decides to explore what Mxy is offering — though McGrath told TV Guide last year that she thinks there is still potential for the friends to reconcile.

“I think there’s always potential, you know?” McGrath said. “I think the writers are very smart, and I think they have a very clear, articulated plan about what they’re doing. And I would hate to think that you’re not going to get Kara and Lena back as they were before. And I think fundamentally Lena is still a very good person, and I think she does just miss her friends. She misses Kara desperately, and part of me believes that Lena would do anything to get that back if it meant that Kara wouldn’t, as she thought, betray her again. If Lena felt that Kara couldn’t betray her again, I think Lena would do anything to get that friendship back. I think the illustration of that is how hurt she was. You couldn’t feel that amount of hurt if you didn’t actually care.”

You can check out the official episode synopsis for “It’s a Super Life” below.

THOMAS LENNON (“RENO 911”) GUEST STARS IN SUPERGIRL’S 100TH EPISODE – Mxyzptlk (guest star Thomas Lennon) returns with a proposition for Kara (Melissa Benoist) – what if she could go back in time and tell Lena (Katie McGrath) her secret before Lex did, would things turn out different? Looking back over key moments throughout the series, Kara must decide if she wants to change history to become friends with Lena again. Familiar faces return in this special episode. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Derek Simon & Nicki Holcomb.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of Batwoman. “It’s a Super Life” will debut on February 23.