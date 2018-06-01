‘Supergirl’: Official Synopsis Released For “Make It Reign”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Make it Reign,” the forthcoming penultimate episode of Supergirl season 3.

The episode description had likely been held back in order to preserve Monday’s revelation that Serena — the villain from 1984’s Supergirl movie — had been reinvented as the mysterious cloaked figure who has been coaching Reign all season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, the network released the official synopsis for the season finale, in which Supergirl and her team will square off against Serena, played by iZombie veteran Anjali Jay.

The episode prior to the finale, which will air on June 11, sees Supergirl and her mother attempting to stop Serena from leaving Argo City and making her way to Earth.

In the most recent episode, Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Mon-El (Chris Wood) went to an asteroid in deep space looking for a black Kryptonian rock that they believe will allow them to reverse engineer a cure for Sam/Reign (Odette Annable.) However, when they arrive they discover that the asteroid is actually Argo, a populous city-state that survived Krypton’s demise thanks to a protective dome. They also discover that Kara’s mother Alura Zor-El (Erica Durance) is alive and well and that the black rock they seek is what is keeping Argo and all its residents alive.

As taking even a small part of the rock has consequences for the well-being of the Kryptonian survivors, Alura brings Kara before a council where she must plead her case for why they should give of one thing keeping them alive to save Earth. One of the members of the council? A woman named Selena and fans of Supergirl have seen her before — as the hologram that instructed and aided Reign in her Fortress of Sanctuary.

However, that’s not the only thing significant about Selena. If you thought that “Dark Side of the Moon” felt a little bit like the 1984 Supergirl movie, you’re right. The plots are a bit similar to one another, though inverted, and Selena was a part of that film, too. You see, in the movie, Supergirl comes to Earth in search of an immensely powerful item called the Omegahedron — an item that, incidentally, was mentioned on Supergirl in Season One — that Argo City needs in order to survive. However, the Omegahedron was found by Selena, a power-hungry witch who intends to use the device to take over the world. Her wicked plot is ultimately thwarted and Supergirl takes the Omegahedron back to Argo and saves the day.

You can see the official synopsis below.

SUPERGIRL PREPARES FOR BATTLE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) learns the true depth of Serena’s (guest star Anjali Jay) nefarious plans for Earth. Supergirl, Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Alura (guest star Erica Durance) must devise a plan to stop her before Serena gets to Earth. J’onn (David Harewood) prepares to say goodbye to his father (guest star Carl Lumby).

Armen V. Kevorkian directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Cindy Lichtman.