‘Supergirl’: Alex and Winn Are Put in Danger in “Of Two Minds” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “Of Two Minds”, the upcoming sixteenth episode of Supergirl‘s third season.

The photos hint at a new predicament for Team Supergirl, as Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan) both appear to be affected by Pestilence, the third Worldkiller who has the ability to essentially cause a plague.

As fans saw in this week’s episode, Earth-38’s future could be put in major danger if Pestilence isn’t stopped, making the quest of Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and company (including Jesse Rath’s Brainiac-5, who appears to be missing his controversial blue makeup) even more urgent.

Elsewhere, Samantha Arias (Odette Annable) will continue to be monitored by Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), as the pair try to figure out exactly what is up with Sam’s condition. But as the season marches on, could Lena be the one to help Sam redeem herself?

“Maybe I’m being optimistic when I say that I think that there is a way to separate the two,” Annable told ComicBook.com during an interview earlier this year. “I don’t know how. I don’t know if it’s possible. I don’t know what the stronger storyline would be. Because I certainly see — and this is all just me taking random stabs, here, because I really don’t know what’s gonna happen — but I do think that there’s strength in Sam giving up her life to do what’s good for humanity, then having Reign gone. I also think that having a redemption arc, of a sort, or having Sam saved, especially for her daughter, I think would be a really nice ending. So I’m gonna go with that one.”

You can view the official synopsis for “Of Two Minds” below.

SUPERGIRL AND IMRA MUST WORK TOGETHER TO STOP THE THIRD WORLDKILLER — Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Imra (guest star Amy Jackson) have different ideas on how to stop the third Worldkiller, Pestilence.

However, when both Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan) are seriously injured by Pestilence, Supergirl and Imra team up to stop the destruction.

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Anna Musky-Goldwyn.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Of Two Minds” will air on Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.