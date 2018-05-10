‘Supergirl’: “The Fanatical” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “The Fanatical”, the upcoming nineteenth episode of Supergirl‘s third season set to air on May 21, 2018.

With Pestilence and Purity both dead, Team Supergirl‘s focus now is on saving Sam (Odette Annable) by figuring out how to rid her of the terrifying Worldkiller, Reign. From the looks of the photos, the team may have had a little but of luck towards that goal, as they show Reign back in Lena’s lab — subdued, but not happy about it. You can check out the photos below.

The team may also have a little bit of hope for saving Sam this episode, too. The episode’s official synopsis indicates that a former member of the Cult of Rao will provide Kara and James (Mehcad Brooks) a journal that might give them what they need to save Sam. Even with the journal, though, things won’t be easy for Team Supergirl. This season has seen each of the people closest to Kara face their own challenges and dangers and in “The Fanatical” it looks like it will be James’ turn. Faced with potentially having his identity as Guardian exposed, James will have to wrestle with some real questions about race and vigilantism in Earth-38’s America.

JAMES CONSIDERS UNMASKING AS GUARDIAN

When Tanya (guest star Nesta Cooper), a disciple of Coville’s, escapes from what’s left of his cult, she gives Kara (Melissa Benoist) and James (Mehcad Brooks) a journal that could hold the key to saving Sam (Odette Annable).

Someone learns Guardian’s identity and threatens to expose James if he doesn’t do what they ask. James contemplates what it means to be a black vigilante without a mask in America.

Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Paula Yoo & Eric Carrasco.

Supergirl airs Monday nights at 8/7c on The CW. “The Fanatical” debuts on May 21.