‘Supergirl’ Returns in “Schott Through the Heart” Preview

The CW has released a promo for “Schott Through The Heart”, the upcoming fourteenth episode of Supergirl‘s third season.

The episode will see Supergirl return from a nine-week hiatus, which was made to accommodate the remainder of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season. And judging by the promo, things will pick back up on a surprising note, with the apparent death of Winslow Schott Sr./Toyman (Henry Czerny), the evil father of Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan).

Even in death, Toyman finds a way to torment National City, rigging a series of bombs through flying monkey toys. But as it turns out, the person behind the bombs is actually Winn’s mother (played by Laurie Metcalf), who has some very sinister plans for the Girl of Steel.

As Supergirl fans will remember, Winn’s established family history is pretty complicated. His father, Winslow Schott (Henry Czerny) operated as the villain Toyman, who went to prison after blowing up his boss’ office. He escaped from prison in the episode ‘Childish Things’, and tried to recruit Winn into joining his violent crusade. And judging by the promo, it looks like Winn’s mom could have a similarly menacing effect.

The Oscar-nominated actress was first announced to be appearing in the series back in November, and fans have been interested to see exactly how she would enter the fold.

Interestingly, news of Metcalf’s casting in the series was first revealed in a Vanity Fair article. According to the piece, she explained that she guest-starred on the series “so her youngest child can meet her idol, Melissa Benoist.”

Supergirl will return on Monday, April 16th at 8/7c on The CW.