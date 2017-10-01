Melissa Benoist Shows The Trouble With Capes In ‘Supergirl’ Behind-The Scenes Photo

Supergirl might guard National City from the skies, but the process apparently doesn’t always look graceful.

Melissa Benoist, who plays Kara Danvers/Supergirl on the hit The CW series, recently shared a new behind-the-scenes photo on her Instagram. In it, Benoist is making a rather humorous facial expression, while her hair and cape are dramatically blown behind her. You can check out the photo below.

🤡 when capes are nonaerodynamic A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Sep 28, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

Supergirl fans have already had quite a bit of fun in the comments of the photo, including plenty of references to Edna Mode’s “no capes” scene from The Incredibles.

Benoist has been the subject of quite a few memorable behind-the-scenes photos in recent months. Earlier this summer, she shared a photo of her wearing her Supergirl suit in a hot tub, while a newer photo served as a mini crossover between her show and Riverdale.

In Supergirl‘s newest season, fans can expect to see a new side of Kara, as she wrestles with her identity as the Girl of Steel. Judging by early teases for Season 3, that will involve Kara diving head-first into her work, as a way of getting over the loss of Mon-El (Chris Wood).

“The tone is definitely different this season.” Benoist revealed to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “Obviously things were not so great for Kara at the end of season 2, having to send Mon-El into we don’t know where. He went into a chasm in space. But it’s definitely going to affect her.”

Along the way, fans can expect Benoist to wear a “cool” new suit as well. Sorry, Edna Mode, but it’s safe to assume that the new suit will involve a cape as well.

Supergirl season three premieres Monday, October 9th, at 8/7c, on The CW.