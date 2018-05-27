‘Supergirl’ Stands Tall in New Season 4 Key Art

Sure, there’s still over a month left to go before Supergirl‘s third season comes to a close, but it looks like the hit The CW series is already looking ahead.

Following The CW’s Upfronts presentation, Supergirl released a brand new piece of key art, which you can check out below. The key art, which promotes the upcoming fourth season, shows Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) in a heroic stance.

#Supergirl Season 4 returns Sundays this fall on The CW! pic.twitter.com/mgVSAvjICk — Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) May 17, 2018

Today’s Upfronts presentation brought quite a few major announcements for Supergirl, and for its various Arrowverse sister shows. For one thing, Supergirl will be switching into a completely new time slot, with season four episodes set to air on Sunday nights at 8/7c.

And of course, Arrowverse fans are still reeling from the announcement that Kate Kane/Batwoman will be playing a role in the upcoming Arrowverse crossover, and will introduce Gotham City in the process.

But before that, there’s still plenty of storytelling to get to within Supergirl‘s third season — and it sounds like it could be leading up to something major. It sounds like Kara will discover a shocking truth – that part of Krypton survived its tragic explosion – in the upcoming episodes, something that might snowball into Kara making a major choice.

“With decisions she makes and how things transpire to wrap it up, she’s really taking ownership of herself,” Benoist said in a recent interview. “She’s maturing, which is what I’ve always wanted for her since season 1. I wanted to see a natural arc of a girl coming into womanhood, because she was almost naive at the beginning, and just charging ahead not really knowing what she was doing. And now, I think she really does, and she is slowly chiseling out her place, wherever she wants to be.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.