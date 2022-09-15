Superman: Son of Kal-El 16 Preview Reveals Long Awaited Father Son Reunion (Exclusive)

Jonathan Kent has ably held up the mantle of Superman on Earth since Kal-El ended up on Warworld, but after far too long father and son will finally be reunited in Superman: Son of Kal-El #16, and we've got your exclusive first look at the anticipated reunion. Jon has had plenty of things going on in his life since Clark left Earth, and Clark has plenty to fill Jon in on from his adventures off-world. All of that will fade to the background just for a bit though when Clark and Jon are finally reunited, and Tom Taylor, Cian Tormey, and Ruairi Coleman have made that moment feel truly special. You can check out all of the stunning pages starting on the next slide.

Now the Earth will have two Supermen protecting it, but Clark and Jon won't get to celebrate long, as Superman's number one enemy Lex Luthor is back and is primed to set his deadly plan in motion. You can find the official description for Superman: Son of Kal-El #16 below.

"KAL-EL RETURNS" PART 2!

Father and son are at last reunited after the Warworld Saga ripped them apart...and you don't need to have super-senses to know that this is a reunion well earned. As planet Earth becomes reacquainted with the rise of two Supermen, one man stands in their way. Lex Luthor sets his deadly machinations in motion as the march toward Action Comics #1050 continues!"

Superman: Son of Kal-El #16 hits comic stores on October 11th, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.

