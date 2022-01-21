The CW’s DC Heroes Get Comic Crossover in New Earth-Prime Series

The CW’s multiverse of DC Comics shows have entertained fans for almost a decade now, providing unique serialized takes on characters that fans know and love. Following the network’s epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover that aired in 2019 and 2020, there’s been curiosity as to where the crop of shows are collectively headed next — and apparently, its into the comic page. On Friday, DC officially announced Earth-Prime, a three-month, six-issue event series that will be set within the canon of The CW’s various TV shows. Each of the first five issues will spotlight a different show on the network, with all of their narratives crossing over into the Issue #6 finale.

Earth-Prime #1 will focus on Batwoman, providing the first costumed comic debut of the current TV Batwoman, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie). The issue will include a story written by Batwoman TV show writers Natalie Abrams and Kelley Larson, as well as Batwoman’s Luke Fox actor, Camrus Johnson. Clayton Henry will provide the art for the issue, with cover art from Kim Jacinto. In the issue, ever since the tech that created many of Batman’s rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping up around Gotham City. But when Clayface’s (making his CW debut) mud binds itself to a local high schooler, Batwoman will need help from an unexpected source to contain this muddy foe! Also, follow how Luke Fox balances his life as a super hero and a boyfriend!

Earth-Prime #2 will focus on Superman & Lois, in a story written by Adam Mallinger, Jai Jamison, and Andrew Wong, with art from Tom Grummett and Norm Rapmund and a cover from Kim Jacinto. The story will spotlight Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s first anniversary, as they try to celebrate their marital bliss is never easy when you’re a super hero husband and news reporter wife; especially when world-saving and creating hard-hitting stories continue to spoil your plans! Plus, the true origins of the evil Superman from John Henry Irons’ world are finally revealed!

Subsequent series of Earth-Prime will focus on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, and The Flash, all of which will be written or co-written by the show’s creative talent. Each issue will also include “teasers” for the final-issue crossover, as well as bonus material created by cast members.

