The Flash: Barry Goes to Extremes to Stop Reverse-Flash in “The Exorcism of Nash Wells” Preview

This week’s episode of The Flash “solved” the smoldering mystery of what the heck is going on with Nash Wells by making good on those teases of other versions of Wellses — specifically the ominous warning that “he,” Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash, was coming. But the episode also set up Team Flash and Barry specifically to have some real challenges in how they will deal with this new yet familiar threat and in the new promo for next week’s “The Exorcism of Nash Wells” it looks like it will see Barry to take some extreme measures.

In the preview, which you can check out in the video below, as his speed beings to run out thanks to the death of the Speed Force, a desperate Barry will do whatever it takes to be fast enough to deal with Reverse-Flash now that the adversary has taken over Nash Wells’ body. The “whatever takes” of it all means trying some dangerous speed steroids whose impacts are unknown and if the preview is any indication, they may not have the intended effect and will have to lean on his friends for help.

“[Cisco and Carlos] are not going anywhere,” showrunner Eric Wallace said in a previous interview. “Cisco’s off on his journey to catalog the world, but he’ll be back very quickly And the information he learns out there in the world is going to help us solve one of the biggest things Team Flash has ever dealt with, and that involves the return of an old villain, which I won’t spoil.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Exorcism of Nash Wells” below.

A DANGEROUS NEW META HITS CENTRAL CITY – The Flash (Grant Gustin) takes on a dangerous new meta named Sunshine (guest star Natalie Sharp). Cisco (Carlos Valdes) sets out to help Nash (Tom Cavanagh). Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lauren Barnett & Sterling Gates.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. “The Exorcism of Nash Wells” will debut on March 17.