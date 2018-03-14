‘The Flash’: The Last Two Bus Metas Are Revealed in “Run Iris, Run”

Tonight’s The Flash made fans see plenty of things in a new way — including one of the season’s biggest mysteries.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Run Iris, Run”, below!

The final scene of tonight’s episode saw Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and Harry Wells (Tom Cavanagh) further trying out the “Thinking Cap”, which they hoped would be the device to properly defeat Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker.

After an episode of tinkering on it, Harry finally got the Thinking Cap to properly work, and discovered the names of the remaining two “bus metas” in the process.

The first was a character named Jenny, who it looks like fans got a peek of in the promo for the next episode, “Null and Annoyed”. As the title not-so-subtly suggests, Jenny appears to be a stand-in for Null, a somewhat obscure DC Comics villain.

A casting description for Null first debuted late last month, hinting that the character would be “an accomplished jewel thief” with the ability to manipulate gravity. In Null’s four comic appearances in the Hawkworld series, the villain takes on a similar sort of role, primarily having the ability to make people around him weightless or not.

And the second name listed was Edwin Gauss, the alter-ego for the DC Comics villain Folded Man. In the comics, Edwin is a young genius who builds a suit that allows him to travel into the second and fourth dimensions.

According to the casting description for Folded Man, he is expected to be a “hippie-type”, whose entire life is upended when he “develops a power that makes him very hard to track.” This seems to indicate that he will have a subtle sort of set of powers, even if his overall origin might not be exactly the same.

There’s no telling exactly when Folded Man could debut on The Flash, but he could be a major asset for Team Flash once he does. In a recent episode, it was revealed that DeVoe’s secret lab is hiding inside a pocket dimension, meaning that Edwin’s ability to warp dimensions could come into play for either side.

What do you think of The Flash‘s last two bus metas? Sound off in the comments below.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.