Kevin Smith Teases His Upcoming Episode of ‘The Flash’

In just a few weeks, Kevin Smith is expected to make his return to the world of The Flash, directing the seventeenth episode of this season. And judging by the fan-favorite director’s recent comments, it’ll be one hell of a ride.

During a recent episode of his Fatman on Batman podcast, Smith discussed his work on the upcoming episode, which will be titled “Null and Annoyed”.

“I was working on Flash for the last month.” Smith explained. “It was fun, we had a really nice time. It’s a good, funny episode. People are going to see it and be like ‘You f*cking jumped the shark with this.’ But it’s very funny. There’s some witty sh*t, and there’s some visual jokes.”

While the plot details for the episode are currently a mystery, fans have somewhat of an idea of what kind of zaniness to expect. The episode will see the return of Danny Trejo’s character, inter-dimensional bounty hunter Breacher, as well as cameos from Smith and his Jay and Silent Bob co-star, Jason Mewes.

And if that wasn’t enough, the episode proved to have a surprising personal connection to Smith, as it helped him feel more confident about his directing abilities.

“I was delighted at how, it’s my third time doing a Flash, and I hadn’t done one in a while.” Smith added. “The last one I did was the Killer Frost episode last season. So it was almost a good over a year in between episodes that I did. I always talk about ‘I don’t know how to direct! I’m a f*cking idiot!’ But I do know how to direct, I know how to do this.”

“And I got us out early and sh*t like that on some nights.” Smith revealed. “Not because I’m good, just because I can put a scene together in my head where I’m like ‘We’ve got that, that, that, that, that.’ Sometimes, they get directors in that do a lot of coverage, cover everything to death, use every lens in the kit. I’m like ‘One lens, ten minutes, let’s go. We’re done.’ So I was able to move things along, get people home early, things like that. We had a good few weeks. And it’s a pretty fun episode.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Null and Annoyed” does not currently have an official air date.

