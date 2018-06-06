‘The Flash’ Stars Tease Next Arrowverse Crossover

The Arrowverse‘s next crossover might still be a ways away, but it sounds like two of The Flash‘s stars are already pretty hyped about it.

At a recent panel at MCM London (via Express), The Flash‘s Jessica Parker Kennedy and Danielle Nicolet were asked about this fall’s forthcoming Arrowverse crossover. Kennedy, who plays future speedster Nora Allen, explained that she’d definitely be willing to return to this year’s event, after she debuted in last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X”.

“I think crossovers are the coolest.” Kennedy revealed. “The very first episode I did was a crossover and it was awesome and everyone was there and everyone was in a good mood. I feel like it’s so fun to do that.”

And Nicolet, who plays Cecile Horton, also shared her previous experience with crossovers, and hinted that there’s a chance that she and Kennedy could appear.

“I was really excited to pop over to Supergirl for five seconds last season and I don’t think I’m spoiling anything to say there are going to be more crossovers this next season.” Nicolet continued. “Yes, there is a very strong likelihood that one or two people at this table – maybe both – will be crossing over.”

Fans will surely be excited by the possibility of Cecile or Nora factoring into the crossover, especially considering what we already know about the event. While details are relatively slim, it’s been confirmed that the event will officially take the Arrowverse into Gotham City, and will feature the live-action debut of Kate Kane/Batwoman.

But first, it sounds like The Flash will have its own new shift in the status quo, especially considering how ominous Nora’s season finale debut was. While it’s unclear exactly what “big mistake” brought Nora to visit the younger versions of her parents, it sounds like fans will be intrigued by the answer.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show,” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

The Flash will return with new episodes Tuesdays this fall at 8/7c on The CW.