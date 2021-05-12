The Flash Recap: Here's Everything You Missed in "Timeless"

Last week on The Flash, Barry was faced with a horrifying truth about Speed Force Nora when she attacked and ultimately killed Alexa, the woman who was the embodiment of the Strength Force. The moment marked a turning point for Barry in his relationship with the Speed Force, making him realize that he would have to oppose the very thing that gives him his speed in order to protect the other forces. This week, in order to find a solution to the situation, Barry will have to turn to the only person he can think of who might be able to help: Timeless Wells. Need to get caught up on the major details and stories from "Timeless", this week's episode of The Flash? We're here to help. Here are the major plot points for "Timeless". Warning: full spoilers for the episode beyond this point. read on only if you want to know.

Nora Alexa is dead, Iris confirms. Speed Force Nora says that both she and Barry killed her. Speed Force Nora bitterly tells them that Iris and Barry created these other forces when they brought her back and that these forces are drawn to Barry. She also says she has no choice but to kill the other forces because they will kill everyone he has sworn to keep safe. Barry refuses, enraging Nora who says she'll just destroy them without him. Later, Cisco and Chester are able to prove that Barry and Iris really did create the new forces.

Barry, this is a bad idea. Barry comes up with a plan to stop Nora by wiping out the new forces. He wants to go back in time and uncreate them. The rest of the team tries to talk him out of it, reminding him that he might lose his speed and it might destroy Nora in the process, but Barry insists. Iris says he will do this alone. Barry, Chester, and Cisco work out their plan to stop un-create the forces, but they don't have a solution to protect the timeline. Chester says they wish they had Nash to talk to and Barry realizes they can talk to Timeless Wells. He goes back in time to find him.

Iris' plan isn't much better Iris decides to try to find Nora herself and Kamilla's lens (that Cisco gave her to help detect the forces) picks up kinetic energy inside Iris. They deduce that parts of the force are inside both Iris and Barry and, more than that, Iris can be used as a divining rod to find the forces.

Standstill Timeless Wells comes back to the present with Barry to help and he says that they can in fact go back in time without messing things up. Timeless Wells says he can create a protective bubble that will protect the timeline while also letting Barry undo the forces. Cisco isn't convinced, but Timeless Wells wins him over. While they are working on the device to collect the particles, Deon shows up at STAR and freezes everyone except Barry. Barry tells him he wants to fix it, but that angers Deon. Barry explains, but it doesn't win Deon over. He takes the tachyon harness and destroys it and leaves.

Not on the same page Chester saved the collection disc so they're good to proceed once they make a new harness, but Cisco says that he thinks Deon may have been right. He says they need to give this course up. Barry disagrees, but Team Flash begins to fracture when Cisco sides with Iris, deciding that her approach to the situation makes more sense than Barry's. Chester also agrees that Cisco has a point. Timeless Wells is still with him, but asks him to truly think about his choice. Cisco walks away.

A change of heart Iris, Allegra, and Kamilla go looking for Nora and and end up at the Allen house but they don't find Nora. They find Psych. He inflicts on Iris her greatest fear, which is that she will never measure up to Barry's mother in his eyes. This fear-induced Nora taunts Iris, but Iris resists. She appeals to the person inside Psych, but her appeal fails. He attacks her fully. At the same time Timeless Wells takes himself and Barry back. The two versions of Timeless Wells acknowledge each other and then Barry heads to the roof and collects the other force particles. However, even as they forces are dying in the present, Barry witnesses the act of creation in the past. At the last moment he decides to let the forces be.