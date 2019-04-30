The Flash: XS Goes Rogue in New Clip

The CW has released a new clip for “Gone Rogue”, tonight’s episode of The Flash. The short scene shows Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) taking on a darker role now that she has tapped into the Negative Speed Force and returned to the present day, and teaming up with a band of some of the show’s past villains. The clip showcases her trying to convince Bug-Eyed Bandit (Emily Kinney), Weather Witch (Reina Hardesty), and Rag Doll (Troy James) to carry out a score, as long as they don’t kill anyone in the process.

While Weather Witch initially doubts whether or not Nora can be a villain, the group quickly begins to trust each other. Nora then outlines the nature of the job — it’s a “smash and grab” robbery of McCulloch Industries (which serves as a nice nod to one of DC Comics’ Mirror Masters).

The scene showcases a rather unexpected combination of some of the show’s villains, all while serving as the first appearance of Bug-Eyed Bandit since Season 1.

“I do think that in this particular case, there was an outside element that helped me with the character, and that would be the costuming and the special effects and all of that,” Kinney told ComicBook.com at the time. “There are things about Brie that are very different from Beth. The way that she holds onto anger or holds onto a grudge, I think, is very different. I was able to key into different things, and so I feel like I’ll come across very different. It’s funny how just something like someone’s clothing and hair will make you clue into something about their personality. I think those will help people distinguish between Beth and Brie.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “Gone Rogue” below!

WEATHER WITCH, QUEEN BEE AND RAG DOLL RETURN TO CENTRAL CITY — Barry (Grant Gustin) continues to struggle with how he feels about Nora’s (Jessica Parker Kennedy) betrayal. Brie Larvan (guest star Emily Kinney), Joss Jackam (guest star Reina Hardesty) and Peter Merkel (guest star Troy James) return to Central City. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) makes a bold decision. Kristin Windell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Joshua V. Gilbert.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Gone Rogue” will debut on April 30.