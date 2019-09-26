The Suicide Squad Director Reveals Gift He Received at Start of Filming

Guardians of the Galaxy franchise director James Gunn is getting a chance to play in the DC Comics sandbox, bringing to live a reboot/sequel/spinoff of 2016’s Suicide Squad movie, aptly titled The Suicide Squad. This new movie will bring back stars like Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney, while also bringing new faces like Idris Elba, John Cena, and Storm Reid into the fold. It’s an ambitious team-up, that’s for sure, but Gunn seems more than up to the task. The writer/director recently started filming The Suicide Squad and his agent gave him a pretty awesome gift to celebrate.

On Thursday afternoon, Gunn took to Instagram so share a photo of the gift, a graded copy of The Brave and the Bold #25. This was the first ever appearance of the Suicide Squad in DC Comics, though the team wasn’t comprised of costumed villains at the time.

“Great gift for the start of shooting from my agent and friend Charlie – the first ever appearance of a very different Suicide Squad in Brave & the Bold 25 (the Justice League would debut in the same comic just 3 issues later).”

This issue of The Brave and the Bold was published by DC Comics in September 1959. It was written by Robert Kanigher and illustrated by Ross Andru and Mike Esposito. The only character from this original iteration of the team that became a part of the later, more well-known iterations of Suicide Squad was Rick Flag.

Ahead of filming, Gunn revealed an expansive cast for The Suicide Squad, though he teased that some of them probably wouldn’t last very long. The cast includes David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquin Cosio, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Michael Rooker.

The Suicide Squad is set to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.