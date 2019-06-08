Warner Bros Head Hints at Return to SDCC for DC Films

Warner Bros. has strung together some hits recently, with Shazam’s debuting to positive reviews after Aquaman’s billion-dollar-grossing performance at the end of last year. They’ve got some promising projects coming up next too, including the anticipated Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix Joker film, the Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot starring Wonder Woman sequel, and the Margot Robbie starring Birds of Prey, so you might expect WB to be a big presence at San Diego Comic-Con. WB recently confirmed that isn’t the case this year, as they won’t be having a presentation in Hall H this year, though that doesn’t mean they won’t be back (via Deadline).

Warner Bros. Studio chairman Toby Emmerich recently spoke a bit about the studios’ upcoming slate, life under AT&T, and more during a conference, and during that conversation, he hinted that they would be back for 2020’s Comic-Con. The reason for not having a presentation this year is mostly due to the way their films are scheduled and when Comic-Con takes place.

Joker doesn’t hit until October, while Birds of Prey hits on February 7th, 2020 and Wonder Woman 1984 hits on June 5th, 2020. It seems they aren’t ready to share footage or other details from those projects just yet, and if they did share more it would likely not be much more than we’ve already seen in Joker’s case, which already has a trailer.

We did get a new poster from WB for Wonder Woman 1984, which received plenty of great responses, and as for Birds of Prey, the time for that debut might be better suited for New York Comic-Con later in the year. It’s a bummer that the studio won’t have a Hall H presentation, especially since last years was so entertaining, but they will have a large presence on the show floor, so you’ll still have a chance to interact with your favorite WB and DC franchises while at the show.

WB will be featuring It: Chapter 2 at the show, however, so expect to see some creepy goodness from the much-anticipated horror sequel coming from Comic-Con.

Emmerich also spoke about going back to a director-oriented approach, and you can find out more here.

Do you think it’s wise for WB to sit out of a Hall H presentation this year? Let us know in the comments!