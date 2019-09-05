Wonder Woman Director Patty Jenkins Inks TV Deal With Netflix

After her work on the Wonder Woman franchise, Patty Jenkins has become one of the most buzzed-about creatives working in Hollywood, and it sounds like she’s about to take her talents to Netflix. According to a new report from Variety, Jenkins has signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to produce new television series. The three-year is reportedly valued at $10 million.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Patty Jenkins to Netflix,” Channing Dungey, vice president of original series at Netflix, said in a statement. “Her trailblazing work has pushed boundaries and she confidently tells stories that leave an unforgettable mark. We look forward to fostering her many ideas and helping them come to life.”

“I’m so excited to embark on a great journey of making the new world of television with a company and group of people I admire as much as Ted, Cindy, Channing, Peter and the team at Netflix,” Jenkins said in a statement. “I look forward to digging in to some great work together soon.”

Jenkins’ previous TV credits include executive producing and directing multiple episodes of TNT’s I Am the Night miniseries. Prior to that, she directed episodes of Arrested Development, Entourage, and The Killing.

Jenkins is just the latest high-profile creator to strike up a deal with Netflix, after American Horror Story‘s Ryan Murphy, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Shonda Rhimes, and Game of Thrones’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

This deal comes as Jenkins is in the middle of work on Wonder Woman 1984, which is expected to hit theaters next summer. After the original film made over $820 million worldwide, Jenkins has returned to direct, produce, and co-write the film, and reportedly received a salary of $9 million for doing so. While this Netflix deal might indicate Jenkins working more on the television side in the coming years, Jenkins apparently already has a plan in place for the third Wonder Woman entry.

“I have pretty clear plans for Wonder Woman 3,” Jenkins said in an interview earlier this year. “Whether I [direct] it or not, I see how her arc should end in my incarnation of Wonder Woman. I have great passion for that.”

Are you excited to see Patty Jenkins partner up with Netflix? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!