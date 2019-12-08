Wonder Woman 1984 Fans Can’t Get Enough of the First Trailer

At long last, the first teaser trailer for Wonder Woman 1984 has arrived and as you might expect, fans can’t stop watching it. Featuring Gal Gadot as the lasso-wielding Justice Leaguer, the trailer shows the mysterious return of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor; it also introduces Cheetah/Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) to the masses.

“We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era,” Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins previously said of the movie. “In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“But there’s also incredible music, incredible art,” the director continued. “And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.”

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the trailer, then head on to the comments sections to let us know your thoughts!

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to hit theaters June 5, 2020. Other upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

Liefeld Knows Best

I’m Living

Always and Forever

Need More Lasso

Wonder Woman 1984 serving us with all the lasso goodness we need #WW84 pic.twitter.com/Pdxw3QW1LI — meez ʬ⁸⁴ (@lonny_aster) December 8, 2019

Serving Looks

God is a Woman

More Malls Please