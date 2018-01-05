‘Wonder Woman’ Nominated For Producers Guild Award

Wonder Woman has earned a nomination at the Producer’s Guild Awards.

Matched with some impressive competition from 2017, Wonder Woman has earned a nomination for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Oustanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures. The producers named for their work are Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Zack Snyder, and Deborah Snyder.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also nominated for the award are The Big Sick, Call Me By Your Name, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Molly’s Game, The Post, The Shape of Water, The Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and I, Tonya.

Wonder Woman was the first installment of the DC Films franchise re-launched with Man of Steel to receive universal praise from critics and fans. Gal Gadot starred in the titular role under the direction of Patty Jenkins, along with Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielson as Hippolyta.

At this month’s event, the Producers Guild will also present special honors to Donna Langley with the Milestone Award, Ryan Murphy with the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television, Charles Roven with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures, the feature film Get Out with the Stanley Kramer Award, and Ava DuVernay with the Visionary Award.

Wonder Woman is available now on DigitalHD and blu-ray, with a sequel on the way slated for November 1, 2019.