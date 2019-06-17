DC Comics Launches Official Wonder Woman Twitter Account

Whether on the page or the screen, Wonder Woman has served as a beacon of hope for people for ages, and it looks like she’s about to bring that sentiment online. On Monday, DC Comics debuted an official Wonder Woman Twitter account, which is expected to chronicle all sorts of updates surrounding the iconic superheroine. The account made its debut with a tongue-in-cheek tweet about Wonder Woman’s invisible jet, as well as a message that “the champion of the Amazons has officially arrived”.

Has anyone seen the jet? — Wonder Woman (@DCWonderWoman) June 17, 2019

The champion of the Amazons has officially arrived. pic.twitter.com/zwLFlwZHCM — Wonder Woman (@DCWonderWoman) June 17, 2019

“More than the world’s most iconic female Super Hero, she is an Amazonian who will do everything to uphold the ideals of justice, peace, & equality,” the account’s bio reads.

This is just the latest character-themed Twitter account that DC has made, with a Batman-centric account debuting shortly after Robert Pattinson was cast in The Batman. Given what’s in store for the Princess of Themyscira – namely, Wonder Woman 1984 arriving in theaters next summer – it’s safe to assume that the Wonder Woman account will have a lot to cover.

WW84 will follow Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) on a new adventure in the 1980s, which is expected to pave new ground for the character amongst mainstream audiences.

“Other than the wonderful work Lynda Carter did in the TV show, this character was never really told on the big screen.” Gadot explained during an interview in 2017. “We just see her origin story. But there’s so much to explore with this character who has 75 years of legacy, there’s so much material and so many ways and I’m psyched about it.”

The cast of WW84 also includes Chris Pine, who will be reprising his role as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig, who will be playing Barbara Ann Minerva/Cheetah, and Pedro Pascal who will be playing a currently unknown role.

“You know what was cool,” the film’s director, Patty Jenkins said in a recent interview. “We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era. In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

“But there’s also incredible music, incredible art,” the director continued. “And so I really felt like the 1980s is mankind at their most extreme and at their best. It was when we could do anything we wanted and we had no idea of the price yet. So we have really committed to that version of the ’80s, where it’s not needle drops, and it’s not a bunch of jokes. It’s actually the most aspirational and elegant version of the ’80s in many places.

Wonder Woman 1984 will debut in theaters on June 5, 2020.