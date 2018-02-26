WWE Superstar Wears Wonder Woman Inspired Outfit In Elimination Chamber

Black Panther wasn’t the only superhero that was referenced on WWE‘s big pay-per-view.

Tonight’s pay-per-view featured the first ever Women’s Elimination Chamber match, which not only guarantees a match at WrestleMania but also gives the winner the RAW Women’s Championship. Included in that match was Mickie James, who entered the big match with some Wonder Woman inspired ring gear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Her gear was red and gold and featured an Amazon-like skirt and a very Wonder Woman inspired headband that pretty much looked like Diana’s tiara. It helped that James gave a Wonder Woman worthy performance tonight, including an amazing dive from the top of one of the chambers, pinning Sonya Deville in the process.

The Amazon warrior would be quite proud actually, and you can get a look at the gear below.

James took part in the match with Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Deville, Mandy Rose, and Bayley, and you can see more WWE action on the rest of the pay-per-view, which is airing on the WWE Network right now.

As for Wonder Woman, fans are already gearing up for the anticipated sequel, which will reunite director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot once more. No release date has been set yet, but in the meantime, you can find the official description for the original film below.

Wonder Woman is available on Digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD now. Wonder Woman 2 lands in theaters on November 11, 2019.