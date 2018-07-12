Zack Snyder Reveals His Favorite Batman Shot From His Movies

Batman is a character who is iconic both in his personality and his look — which means that in each big-screen iteration of the character, he tends to have at least a couple of really special moments that resonate with people, and Zack Snyder is no different.

On Vero, a fan asked filmmaker Zack Snyder whether he had a favorite shot of the Dark Knight in his own films like Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“At the end of [Batman v Superman], before the Pieta, Batman comes forward through some rubble. He looks like the weight of the world is on his shoulders, but steady and transformed by sacrifice,” Snyder answered.

The shot appeared in one of the film’s trailers, and fans liked it quite a lot, too.

By the Pieta, Snyder means the moment after Superman’s death, when Wonder Woman holds his body wrapped in his cape, an homage to the Michelangelo sculpture in Vatican City.

Snyder regularly chats with fans on Vero, a social network founded by a friend of his, and shares images and stories from the production of his movies. Recently, he expressed that he was ready to talk about various theories and other messages he had received from fans.

Snyder’s involvement in the DC movies seems to be mostly at an end at this point; while it was originally said that his Justice League would be a two-part outing, Snyder and his wife Deborah, also a producer on the films, started to walk that back during production on the film.

Snyder seems proud of both Man of Steel and Batman v Superman, frequently sharing behind-the-scenes material and always happy to talk about the films with fans. He has said significantly less about Justice League — a film over which he did not have the final say.

Joss Whedon stepped in for reshoots and then worked with Warner Bros. to develop a final cut for Justice League that met studio demands. Snyder had stepped aside following the death of his daughter. Rumor has it that he and the studio were already not seeing eye to eye and that Snyder was unable to complete the film to everyone’s mutual satisfaction in the necessary timeframe while also spending time with his family to mourn.

Justice League is now on home video. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.