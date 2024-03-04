EA Sports College Football 25 Has Already Reached 10,000 Player Likeness Agreements

EA Sports has announced that it has already reached agreements with over 10,000 student-athletes to have their name and likeness appear in the upcoming College Football 25. Earlier this month, EA outlined its payment system for those who would look to have their own selves appear in the latest college football game. Athletes who lent their likeness to the title would receive $600 to go along with a copy of College Football 25 once it launches. Now, it's known that this deal is clearly one that most college football players in the country were more than happy with.

On social media today, EA Sports confirmed that it has struck deals with over 10,000 athletes for College Football 25 in a period of under two weeks. As reported by ESPN, this means that EA Sports has now reached 87% of its goal. Given that College Football 25 has already had this many commitments, it doesn't seem that EA Sports will be in any danger or missing this benchmark as more athletes will surely agree to lend their likeness and name in the months ahead. In total, EA Sports is said to be featuring 85-man rosters in College Football 25, making this one of the most extensive football games ever made.

"The response to the athlete opt-in opportunity for EA Sports College Football 25 has been phenomenal," said EA Sports SVP Daryl Holt in a statement given to ESPN. "In the little over one week, over 10,000 athletes across the FBS have opted-in to the offer with more saying 'yes' every hour. We're excited to welcome more athletes in the weeks ahead and to debut this first class of athletes in the game when it launches this summer."

For the time being, it's still not known exactly when EA Sports College Football 25 will be releasing. Currently, Electronic Arts has only committed to a broad window this summer, with the game's full reveal slated for May. Whenever College Football 25 does launch, though, it will only be coming to current-gen hardware which includes PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. A PC version has yet to be announced, but more details on this front could arrive in the months ahead.

