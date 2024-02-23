EA Sports College Football 25 Will Run on the Madden Engine

Late last year, a report from a college football insider claimed that EA Sports College Football 25 was "built from the ground up" and wasn't just a reskin of Madden. Unfortunately for fans hoping for that fresh start, it seems like that report wasn't entirely accurate. Recently, fans got a new drop of information about EA Sports College Football 25, and buried in the details was the reveal that the game will use the Madden engine. Of course, that doesn't mean it will play exactly like Madden, but the developers at Electronic Arts will be using it as the foundation upon which EA Sports College Football 25 is built.

EA Sports College Football 25 Is Based on the Madden Engine

College Football 25 will feature all 134 FBS schools #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/WLH3DEXdv0 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 22, 2024

The news was revealed in a report from ESPN. The developers make clear that College Football 25 will be on the same engine as Madden, but that "it should look and feel different than its NFL counterpart." For many lapsed Madden fans, that's disappointing news. Recent games in the Madden series have been met with widespread criticism from critics and fans. Madden NFL 24 holds a 65/100 critic score on Metacritic and a 1.4/10 from users. That's not a one-off either. Scores from both sides have steadily declined since Madden NFL 20 launched in 2019. Because of this (and the previously mentioned report from last year), many were hoping that College Football 25 would get its own engine, potentially returning the franchise to the physics-based engine that made it so popular with NCAA Football 14.

Unfortunately for those fans, the animation-focused Madden Frostbite engine is coming over to College Football 25. That said, it is important to note that NCAA Football 14 and Madden NFL 25 used the same engine back in 2013. The Infinity Engine was able to make two games that felt distinct, so it's certainly possible College Football 25 won't feel like a Madden reskin. It'll have the same bones, but it will hopefully have enough new, college-specific features to make fans happy. Fortunately, we don't have to wait too much longer to find out.

When Is EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay Being Revealed?

This latest news is just the beginning for College Football 25. While we now know how players are being compensated and that coaches won't have their likenesses in the game, there is still so much more to reveal before the game ships later this year. Fortunately, Electronic Arts has already let fans know when to expect the "full reveal." That's set for May. EA hasn't nailed down an exact date yet, but early May might make sense because so many of last year's top college stars are getting drafted to the NFL a few days before. Either way, we'll only be waiting a few more months to finally see EA Sports College Football 25 in action.