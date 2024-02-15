EA Sports College Football 25 Returns With New Teaser Trailer

EA Sports is bringing back its College Football series, and today, we got our first look at EA Sports College Football 25. Electronic Arts shared a teaser for the new College Football game this week on Thursday out of nowhere following speculation from months ago that teasers might release at any point in the near future. The teaser in question didn't offer any new looks at EA Sports College Football 25 gameplay, though it did allude to some of the teams that'll be included while also promising a reveal that's coming in the next couple of months.

That reveal will happen in May, Electronic Arts said, with EA Sports College Football 25 scheduled to release at some point afterwards in the summer. You can check out the first teaser below which talked about some of the teams that'll be included in the game.

EA Sports College Football Teaser Trailer

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

While the teaser trailer only gave us a quick overview, earlier reports have revealed a few key details that will hopefully be confirmed in the coming months. Most notably, the rumor is that EA Sports College Football 25 isn't a simple off-shoot from Madden 24. Instead, the game is supposedly being built from "the ground up," which will hopefully lead to a football experience that differs from the pro version. On top of that, the game will reportedly place a heavy focus on Dynasty mode. Obviously, that mode was always a fan-favorite, but the rise of Ultimate Team modes across the sports genre over the last decade led many to worry that EA would focus more on that side of things. EA Sports College Football 25 will likely still have an Ultimate Team mode, but it sounds like fans will still be able to take over their favorite university and control all aspects of its development into a national powerhouse.

In past interviews with ESPN regarding the game's release window, EA Sports vice president and general manager Daryl Holt said Summer 2024 was the best window for the game's release in order to let the team "build a very immersive college football experience." Those comments were shared in late 2022 to give an idea of how long the game's been worked on.

Holt also reassured College Football fans who were wondering if their favorite teams would be in the game by saying that the developers planned to put in as many teams as possible. Some roadblocks were evident, however, such as Notre Dame indicating that it wouldn't be involved unless its players benefitted from their likenesses being used.

"We expect more will join, but we can only commit to what we have got in the hopper right now," Holt told ESPN. "And we'll have more information to share as we move forward along that evolving landscape. But we'll put as many schools as we possibly can put into the game."

EA Sports College Football is expected to be be available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, but specifics have not yet been announced. The full reveal in May should shed more light on these details as well as a release date for the College Football game.