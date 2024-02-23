EA Sports College Football 25 Will Not Include Coach Likenesses

Earlier today, developer Electronic Arts announced its plans for player compensation for EA Sports College Football 25. The team is giving every FBS player the option to opt into the game and earn $600 and a free copy of the game. Of course, some stars will get a larger sum due to NIL deals, but that's the baseline everyone is eligible for. However, we also learned that real-life coaches will not be joining their players in EA Sports College Football 25. Instead of seeing Dabo Swinney and Deion Sanders roaming the sidelines, fans will have to make do with generic versions of those high-profile coaches.

EA Sports FC 24 Won't Have Coach Likenesses

(Photo: EA Sports)

The news came from a report from ESPN. They spoke to EA Sports' senior vice president Daryl Holt about EA Sports College Football 25's plans for player likenesses. Toward the end of that talk, Holt said that the focus for this year's return is "on the players, the schools, and the traditions" of college football. Coaches won't be in the mix this year, though they could come in the future. Sean O'Brien, EA Sports vice president of business development, said that Electronic Arts may "offer coaches the opportunity to opt in beyond Year 1."

It would be surprising if coaches weren't added down the road. Unless it's a money issue, EA Sports College Football needs to have coaches because of how college football works. After all, players rotate through a university every few years. coaches are the mainstay. While the players are going to be the thing most fans care about the most, having real-world coaches would add to that immersion. We've also seen EA Sports add real-world coaches in other franchises like EA Sports FC. As long as the money's right, there's no reason for the developers not to add coaches in the future.

EA Sports College Football 25 Announcer Lineup

While College Football 25 won't have official coaches, it is going to have several familiar voices in the booth calling games. After the announcement about player compensation went live, several broadcasts also announced that they'd be in the game. So far, we know that Kirk Herbstreit, Chris Fowler, David Pollack, Jesse Palmer, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, and Kevin Connors are all going to be in EA Sports College Football 25. More names could be added, but with essentially the entire GameDay lineup confirmed, many are hoping that show makes an appearance in the final product. Hopefully, we'll hear more about that soon.