EA Sports College Football 25 Reveals Payment Strategy for Player Likeness

EA Sports has revealed the amount of money that will be paid to players who opt to appear in the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25. Rather than using nondescript players like EA Sports did in the past with its NCAA Football franchise, EA Sports College Football will feature real student-athletes thanks to changes that have come about in recent years associated with players being able to profit off of their name, image, and likeness (NIL). While questions have continued to surround College Football 25 when it comes to the money that players will actually be getting, clarification on the matter has now been provided ahead of its ensuing release.

In a new report from ESPN, EA Sports confirmed to the publication that $600 will be given to each player who lends their likeness and name for use in EA Sports College Football 25. This program will be opt-in based, which means that student-athletes who might choose to not take part can do so. In addition to the $600 monetary amount, EA Sports will also send a copy of College Football 25 to all athletes who take part. Beyond this, it is said that "more lucrative" opportunities will also be available for select players.

They’re in the game.



College Football 25 will feature all 134 FBS schools #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/WLH3DEXdv0 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 22, 2024

In addition to announcing this plan for paying student-athletes, it was also confirmed today that all 134 universities that make up the FBS will be present in EA Sports College Football 25. Previously, some schools such as Notre Dame cast doubt on appearing in the game until appropriate agreements could be made associated with NIL payments. Clearly, though, all FBS universities were pleased with the payment strategy that EA Sports came up with, which has resulted in the full D1 college football landscape being represented in the title.

For the time being, it's not known exactly when EA Sports College Football 25 will release. This past week, Electronic Arts announced that it would be holding a reveal event of some sort for the game in May. Following this showing, College Football 25 is then expected to launch across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC at an undetermined date this summer. Leading up to that time, more details should be coming about in the days and weeks ahead, so stay tuned.