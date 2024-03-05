Facebook and Instagram Suffer Outage as Users Can't Log In

At the moment, it seems Facebook and Instagram users are having issues logging into both social media platforms. Across Twitter (sometimes known as X) and on Down Detector, users are reporting that they have not been able to access their various accounts. At this time, it's unclear whether this issue will be quickly resolved, or if it might take some time to work out. When these types of issues do pop up, they usually tend to get resolved quickly, as there are a lot of people that rely on these social media platforms for their businesses. Of course, there are also a whole lot of people that just enjoy being able to use them to keep up with world events!

Why are Facebook and Instagram Down?

Unfortunately, we don't know exactly why this is happening, but already some users are wondering if the downtime might be a result of Meta trying to keep some kind of bad news quiet. That's probably not the case, but until we get some kind of commentary from Meta, people are going to speculate. It's only natural, and it's not like we have anything else to go on!

The downtime for the platforms brings to mind the movie The Social Network, in which Mark Zuckerberg (played by Jesse Eisenberg) becomes infuriated when Facebook goes offline following the actions of his partner Eduardo Saverin (played by Andrew Garfield). Zuckerberg argues that Facebook does not "crash ever." Clearly not still the case, as it's happened a few times since then! Obviously, that movie is a dramatization of the events that actually took place during the founding of Facebook, but it's interesting to look back on. For those that haven't seen the movie, it's currently streaming on Starz, and it can be rented on Amazon Prime.

Can We Still Use Meta Quest Devices?

At this time, we don't know if Meta Quest users are also suffering from outage problems. Since users are forced to log in using a Meta account, it's likely that any Meta Quest VR devices are also offline as a result of the downtime. This wouldn't be the first time that's happened, and it's been particularly frustrating for VR users. Basically, when Facebook goes down, those expensive headsets are basically useless. Tech issues are a reality of life, but it's frustrating when you spend hundreds of dollars on something and it won't work the way you want it to.

In the meantime, social media users will have to settle for platforms like Twitter/X and Bluesky. There are also options like Mastodon and Hive. It might not be quite the same, and it won't make that Meta Quest work, but it could help kill some time while we all wait to get back on.

Have you been having issues logging on to your Facebook and Instagram accounts? Do you think the issue will be resolved quickly? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming (when it's back up).

