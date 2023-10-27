Social Network Sequel Has Been Talked About According to David Fincher

David Fincher's The Killer is now playing in select theaters, and the new film will head to Netflix in November. Fincher is known for directing many famous films, and he's been reminiscing about some of them while doing press for The Killer. The director revealed he hasn't rewatched Fight Club in 20 years, and also talked about which of his films could get a sequel. During a chat with The Guardian, Fincher was asked if The Killer would be getting a follow-up considering the graphic novels it's based on are 15 volumes.

"One would think," Fincher replied when asked about a sequel to The Killer. "I've given up on trying to predict what people want."

The Guardian added that if any of Fincher's other films deserve a sequel it's The Social Network considering a lot more has happened to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg since that film was released in 2010.

"Aaron [Sorkin, who wrote the film] and I have talked about it, but, um ... that's a can of worms," Fincher revealed. "I never know where I'm headed," he added. "And I like being lost."

What Is The Killer About?

You can read Netflix's description of The Killer here: "After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers and himself on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal." The Killer "tells the story of an assassin that begins to develop a conscience and doubts his work, which happens at a time when clients demand his particular set of skills."

The Killer stars Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, leading a cast that includes Kerry O'Malley as Dolores, Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Hodges, Arliss Howard (Full Metal Jacket), and Brazilian star Sophie Charlotte. Cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt (Mindhunter) is re-teaming with Fincher for the film, while his musical collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Mank) will compose the score. Fincher's Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker penned the script, which is based on the French graphic novel by Alexis Nolent.

"This is the type of film I was salivating to do," Fassbender previously shared with Empire. "There's suspense and intrigue. A slow drip. I love that kind of movie." He added, "There's just trying to understand the mind of a sociopath ... I try and put together a lifespan, to where the character is now."

"Michael's eyes betray a lot ... He can hold a lot of conflicting things in his mind and his eyes allow you access to it," Fincher added. "He's like Daniel Craig [who starred in Fincher's The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo] in that way, saying, 'I can do it better.' Tell him to stop 1/3 inch shorter and he can fine-tune that technical stuff, while on top of that, he's got really good ideas about behavior."

The director continued, "He has this gift as an actor, but clamped on top of it is this incredible discipline about how he subdivides his next move."

The Killer is headed to Netflix on November 10th.