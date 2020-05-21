Spider-Man Fans Flock to Defend Andrew Garfield's Social Network Performance

Spider-Man fans are defending Andrew Garfield’s performance in The Social Network on Twitter. The actor began trending on the platform midday and most would think it was because of something involving the Wall-Crawler. But, that wasn’t the case as Sarah Ramos and Dylan O’Brien parodied the exchange from Social Network. Both comedians definitely spent a lot of time watching this clip and getting some control over the cadence used in the exchange. Both Jesse Eisenberg and Garfield had some good moments in that stretch of the film. Still, when people began to argue that O’Brien did it better than the Spider-Man actor, the fans rose up to argue on behalf of their hero.

Garfield actually spoke to Variety about how playing Spidey on the big screen actually broke his heart. When he was unveiled as the new actor to step into the role, the star said that he had been dreaming of playing Spider-Man since he was a little boy. It remains a bit of a shame that things didn’t turn out the way that he wanted them to with regards to playing the hero.

The scene from The Social Network where Eduardo tells Mark Zuckerberg he better lawyer up asshole starring me and @dylanobrien pic.twitter.com/XoPj9A7ahU — Sarah Ramos (@sarahramos) May 21, 2020

"There’s something that happened with that experience for me where story and character were not actually top of the priority list, ultimately, " Garfield explained. "And I found that really, really tricky. I signed up to serve the story and to serve this incredible character I’d been dressing as since I was 3. And then it gets compromised, and it breaks my heart. I got heartbroken a little bit."

He even previously went so far as to say that he was never Spider-Man at all and gave his own reasoning for that statement.

“Well, nothing, because I was never Spider-Man. Because Spider-Man's a fictional character. He's not real,” he laughed. “You know what's funny, to give you the vulnerable answer, I thought I was going to be Spider-Man, you know? I went into it going...ego s**t came in. It's like, ‘Okay, here it is. I'm f***ing Spider-Man. I f***ing made it.’ All that s**t. [laughs] I didn't actually make it. I was never Spider-Man.”

“I was the actor that I am. The person that I am. Struggling with trying to match up with something that I'd elevated so high in my mind. Elevated beyond what I could attain, what I could achieve,” Garfield continued. “The great thing is, that's what Peter Parker was doing as well. Peter Parker created this symbol that he couldn't live up to. It was never enough. He never felt enough, and I never felt enough.”

