Oculus Is Down, and Fans Aren’t Happy

Throughout the last few hours, Facebook users have been unable to access the app, and the problem has now extended to a number of additional platforms owned by the company. This means that Oculus VR users have been unable to enjoy any of its games, turning all of these devices into very expensive bricks in the meantime. At this time, it’s unclear when Oculus and Facebook might go back online, but the official Oculus Twitter account states that the company is “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.” Twitter seems to be the last social media platform standing, and many fans used it to share their disappointment with the Oculus downtime. Of course, many other posters used the opportunity to joke that Oculus users that were in VR when Facebook went down are now stuck outside of our reality. Hopefully, that isn’t actually the case!

Hope they weren’t playing Vader Immortal!

People making jokes about the Facebook services going down make me sick. Anyone who was using an Oculus headset at the time is currently trapped in VR, and if they die there then they die in real life. — Gavin Young (@GavinDYoung) October 4, 2021

It’s a sad day for Oculus fans.

people with oculus right now: 😭😭😭 — mattdoot (@mattdoot_) October 4, 2021

A lot of people wishing Facebook didn’t own Oculus now.

https://twitter.com/XenSergal/status/1445137849620353030

The timing is really inconvenient!

I'm so mad that this is effecting us oculus users. I hate that my console is attached to a social media platform 🙁 I have a raid tonight… — Haley Lohrenz (@halichu) October 4, 2021

This might convince gamers to make a switch…

https://twitter.com/AIopekis/status/1445137237797220354

…while others are happy they didn’t buy one in the first place!

https://twitter.com/ElcorParkour/status/1445136634320674818

Maybe Facebook owns a bit too much.

"We don't hold a monopoly, your Honor."

*fb, instagram, WhatsApp, oculus and any app that supports fb credentials login goes down*

"Right. Now about that monopoly." — Gazz ☻ (@ComradChurchill) October 4, 2021

Well, not every Oculus user is upset about it.