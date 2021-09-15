Andrew Garfield Admits He Wasn’t Satisfied With Amazing Spider-Man or Social Network

Andrew Garfield admitted that he wasn’t satisfied with his work in The Amazing Spider-Man series or The Social Network. The star sat down with Total Film to speak about his career so far. Spider-Man is absolutely top of mind for a lot of fans out there right now. It’s been a few weeks since the trailer for Tom Holland’s third movie playing the character. Many fans speculate that Garfield and Toby Maguire will make an appearance of some kind. But, The Amazing Spider-Man himself is basically arguing that isn’t going to happen. You can say a lot of things about The Social Network star, but he’s absolutely committed to the craft of acting. Despite his palpable love for Spider-Man and everything the character stands for, Garfield knew that these big franchises can be hard for someone who likes to tell a variety of stories. But, when the chance comes to play a hero on-screen for millions, who wouldn’t take that chance despite some of the risks. Check out what he had to say.

“That was absolutely it. I don’t know about reincarnation, and if there is one opportunity for me to be alive, and I get offered the opportunity to do a prolonged dress-up as my favorite character of all time, there’s no way I can say no,” he explained. “And, yeah, the only thing that I knew was going to be a challenge was the fame aspect, and I knew that a lot of good would come with that as well. “

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I knew it was going to provide a gilded prison… As a creative person, I knew I would have to balance it out with theatre, and with waiting for the right movies to come along that would make sure that I stayed an actor, rather than this idea of a movie star,” Garfield continued. “I love movie stars. I love The Rock. I fucking love Tom Cruise. This is in no way a detriment to them.”

“I’m very rarely satisfied with how something turns out. I suffer from that kind of queer, divine dissatisfaction that most creative people have,” the star also mentioned. “I remember watching The Social Network for the first time, and me and Jesse were like, ‘Oh, we hate this shit. We hate it.’ Everyone around us was going, ‘What the fuck is wrong with you? It’s incredible.’ We were like, ‘No. I ruined it. They should have cast someone else.’”

What did you think of Garfield’s acting in those films? Let us know down in the comments!