Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Could Feature Persona Collab

The next season of Fortnite is rumored to feature a collaboration with the Japanese role-playing game series Persona. At the time of this writing, Chapter 5 Season 1 of Fortnite is in its final days. Chapter 5 Season 2 is set to begin later this week, and based on current leaks, it's set to revolve heavily around Greek mythology and iconography. Ahead of the launch of this new season of content, a new rumor has hit the internet and has potentially given us insight into one of the game's latest crossovers.

Coming by way of @iFireMonkey on social media, a number of details associated with Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 were relayed. According to said leak, this next season of Fortnite will contain a new crossover with PlayStation's God of War franchise to go along with a number of new gameplay mechanics. Beyond this, it was also mentioned that a Persona collab of some sort could be happening in Chapter 5 Season 2. Further details weren't shared, but Persona is a franchise that many have been requesting to see in Fortnite for multiple years at this point.

If Persona was going to end up being represented in Fortnite, now would make the most sense for such a crossover to happen. Within the past month, Persona 3 Reload finally released and has brought widespread interest back to the mainline Persona series. As a result, if Sega and developer Atlus want to further put P3 Reload (and the larger series) in the spotlight, an appearance in Fortnite could make a lot of sense.

That being said, it's worth stressing that you take this information with a grain of salt for the time being. Since this is just a rumor, there's no guarantee that what has been outlined here will end up coming to pass in Chapter 5 Season 2. Fortunately, the new season of Fortnite is set to begin later this week on Friday, March 8. At that time, Epic will provide a more detailed glimpse into what will be coming to Fortnite in the months ahead.

How do you feel about the potential of seeing Persona show up in Fortnite? And if this rumor is accurate, which Persona characters or games are you hoping get put in the battle royale title? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.

