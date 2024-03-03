Fortnite Rumored to Finally Bring Back Kratos in Chapter 5 Season 2

A new rumor has indicated that Kratos from the God of War series could soon be returning to Fortnite in a different manner than before. All the way back in 2020, Kratos first joined Fortnite as part of Chapter 2 Season 5. Since that time, Epic Games has only brought Kratos back to the Fortnite Item Shop as recently as March 2021, which means that the his skin is now one of the most-requested that players have been wanting to see come back. Now, it sounds as though Epic is looking to make good on these requests, but in an unexpected way.

Shared by @ShiinaBR on social media, Epic Games recently mentioned God of War in a new survey tied to Fortnite. In the past, these surveys have often been the first indication of upcoming collabs that Epic has in store for its battle royale shooter. Interestingly, this mention of God of War was specifically tied to the first entry in the series, 2005's God of War which came to PlayStation 2. With this in mind, it suggests that the younger iteration of Kratos from these earlier installments in the franchise will be what is coming to Fortnite soon enough.

In a new survey, Epic Games mentioned "(2005) God of War" 👀



These surveys often include upcoming collabs, so if Epic plans to add Young Kratos to Fortnite, there really is no better time than to add him in a Greek Mythology season 🔥



(Thanks to @IbraYtti for the info!) pic.twitter.com/nv9Sp81pZl — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 3, 2024

On paper, it would make a ton of sense for Kratos to appear in Fortnite once again given the upcoming theme for Chapter 5 Season 2. Specifically, previous leaks have pointed to Chapter 5 Season 2 centering around Greek mythology in a major way. This obviously ties back into God of War given that the first entries in the PlayStation series saw Kratos residing in Greece, which is his native homeland. As a result, bringing him back to the Item Shop to coincide with this next wave of content makes a ton of sense.

For now, Epic Games hasn't formally confirmed when Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 will begin, but it's expected to go live on Friday, March 8. Prior to that time, Epic has started to wind down Chapter 5 Season 1 with a new live event that continues to transpire in-game right now.