Leaks Claim Fortnite May Get a Second Wave of Jujutsu Kaisen Content

Fortnite is quickly barrelling toward Chapter 5, Season 2, which means rumors and leaks are coming fast and loose. One of the largest leaks we've learned about is that Avatar: The Last Airbender content is supposedly dropping into Fortnite at some point during the next season. However, that's far from the only rumor from the usual leaker accounts. Today, a new leak was spotted that suggests Fortnite players might be getting a second wave of Jujutsu Kaisen content. Fans were treated to several skins from the hit anime last year, but it sounds like that was only the beginning of JJK content in Fortnite.

Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen Wave 2 Leaks

Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen Wave 2 might be dropping next season, as Fortnite seem to be working on a JJK Cup for Season 2, and they usually do this if there's a new collab/wave 🔥



[Spotted by @LeakySussed] pic.twitter.com/3YrRUGmf2P — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 4, 2024

This leak comes from LeakySussed through Hypex on Twitter. Both accounts are generally reputable, with Hypex being one of the most prominent Fortnite leakers in the game. That doesn't mean you shouldn't approach this leak with some skepticism, but there's an extra level of credibility having both names behind it. Either way, it doesn't sound like we'll be waiting much longer to learn about this second wave of JJK content.

Digging through the backend of Fortnite, Leaky found files hinting that Chapter 5, Season 2 will include a new JJK Cup. Generally, when developer Epic adds something like that, it also means new skins for whatever the Cup is focused on. In this case, that would mean new Jujutsu Kaisen skins. However, it's important to note that the Cup might never happen, and this could just be something Epic was kicking around, but it seems more likely that we'll see something from Fortnite relatively soon.

In fact, Leaky claims, "judging by the date expect any content added on March 26th or April 2nd." If this leak does turn out to be legitimate, we won't have to wait much longer for it to come to Fortnite as part of Season 2. That would put it smack dab between the start of the season and the presumed mid-season Avatar drop. Hopefully, we'll hear something concrete from Epic in the next few weeks.

When Does Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 Start?

Fortnite Chapter 5, Season 2 will launch soon after Season 1 ends on March 8th. There's almost always a bit of downtime between seasons, so don't expect to hop right into Season 2, but you shouldn't have to wait very long. Outside of the upcoming Avatar content, we know that the next season will likely be themed around Greek mythology. This ties in directly with the Titan Hand event that's currently ongoing and will take us into Season 2.

Supposedly, that mythology crossover will include skins based on Ares, Hermes, Hades, Medusa, and several other Greek gods and goddesses. There will likely be a few surprises for launch day to keep fans on their toes. Fortnite is available now on PlayStation, Switch, mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms.