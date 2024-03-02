Fortnite Players Say Campers Are Ruining the Pandora's Box Live Event

Fortnite got a new live event this weekend focused on a huge Titan's Hand that erupted from the ground, a hand that's holding the equally mysterious Pandora's Box in its grasp. Chains connected to the Titan Hand are wrapped around Pandora's Box, and if players want to see what's inside, they have to work together as a community by shooting the chains to the point that they shatter and drop the box which will presumably open it. The only problem, however, is that the event is probably taking a bit longer than it should due to people griefing those who are trying to open it by camping Pandora's Box for some easy kills.

This sort of interaction was made possible by the fact that this Fortntie live event that'll eventually transition players into the next season is being run a bit differently than past events. It's one that's ongoing and interactive rather than other events where players joined into no-combat lobbies and watched something transpire, and for that, Fortnite players were appreciative of the creativity, but the Pandora's Box event is making players realize once more why these sorts of events typically exist in their own playlists in the first place.

Fortnite Players Ruining Titan Hand/Pandora's Box Event for Others

You know what they say…



When life gives you a large hand holding a mysterious box, shoot the box pic.twitter.com/NaNxKpkh0C — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 2, 2024

The instructions are pretty clear: shoot the box to weaken the chains that hold it. The Fortnite Twitter account suggested as much in case players weren't on the same page and encouraged others to do so, too, if you missed the eruption of the Titan Hand and were confused to see it in-game.

But in the same way how telling gamers not to do something makes them do the opposite, telling Fortnite players to shoot the box has led to others coming to the same conclusion: what if they shot the people that were shooting the box?

"We can't shoot the box if we're being shot at," the top-voted comment on a stickied post in the Fortnite subreddit said regarding the live event.

Others chimed in with their own anecdotes saying that players were camping out by the Titan Hand in order to pick off those who tried to complete the community event. Of course, there were others who said that they and fellow event enjoyers would turn the tables on those buzzkills by eliminating them first so that they could get back to shooting Pandora's Box, but that requires sure everyone is on the same page and not just firing at whoever is nearby.

On the other hand, however, players have suggested that lots of people probably didn't know that this was an event at all. As previously mentioned, it's not like this was some large-scale event that happens when a new Chapter starts or anything like that. It was relatively undersold compared to other Fortnite events with some going as far as saying that Epic Games has "done a horrible job marketing it." To that end, it's perfectly reasonable to imagine a player who didn't know any better would see a bunch of people gawking at Pandora's Box as some easy eliminations.

I tried 6 times but i keep getting killed by randoms, thanks anyways. pic.twitter.com/XJnEGqqOpz — Freddy Fazbear (@TinyKnight_) March 2, 2024

This event is still quite new, though, and judging from the health points on the chains, it's going to be going on for at least the rest of the weekend as players open fire on the chains. That means that even if they're not privy to the event now, players will hopefully get clued in over the next couple of hours so that the Fortnite event can be completed even quicker.