New Rugrats Game Getting Incredible Special Editions for NES, PS5, Switch, and More

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is getting a digital release this month, but for those that prefer physical releases, Limited Run Games has revealed some special editions for all of the game's platforms, including the original Nintendo Entertainment System. Pre-orders for Adventures in Gameland will go live on Friday, March 8th right here, and those interested will have a number of options. A standard edition will be available for $34.99 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X, but those that want to spend a little bit extra can grab the VHS Edition or the Collector's Edition.

The VHS Edition of Adventures in Gameland includes the game, a SteelBook featuring Reptar, and a faux VHS inspired box. In the past, Limited Run Games has offered these types of things for games like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge. There's a change this time though, as the cardboard "VHS" will actually have an orange color meant to match the real Rugrats video cassettes released by Nickelodeon in the '90s. The game's Collector's Edition will include all of those things, plus the CD soundtrack, a certificate of authenticity, and a gold colored Reptar figure from Super7. An image of the Collector's Edition can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Rugrats NES Version

Those that want to play the new Rugrats video game on their original Nintendo Entertainment System will have that option as well. The NES standard edition of Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland will cost $59.99. In addition to the working NES cartridge, buyers will receive a double-sided poster, an instruction manual, and a dust jacket designed to resemble the one that accompanied original NES games. A Collector's Edition for the NES version will also be available, and will include everything that comes with the Collector's Edition for modern consoles. The one major difference is that the NES cartridge in the Collector's Edition will have an orange color, rather than the standard gray.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland Details

Announced last summer, Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is a retro-inspired platformer based on the classic Nickelodeon series. Players can freely toggle between graphics inspired by the NES, as well as new HD visuals designed specifically for current consoles. In the game, players will be able to choose from each of the four main babies from the show: Tommy, Chuckie, Phil, and Lil. Each one has their own distinct abilities, with some being better at either jumping or lifting objects. As in the animated series, locations in the game have all been transformed by the imaginations of the characters. For example, the fridge is one stage, but it's transformed into an ice cream factory, while a desert stage is actually just a sandbox.

