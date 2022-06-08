Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Reveals Radical Collector's Edition Details

✖

For old-school TMNT fans, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge might be one of the most anticipated games of the year. While the game does not yet have a release date, Limited Run Games has now fully revealed the Classic Edition ($64.99) and Radical Edition ($199.99) that will be made available. Fans on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One will be able to choose from both of these versions, or a standard edition ($34.99). No matter which version is selected, each one will include a number of different extras for TMNT fans!

As revealed earlier this week, the standard edition will include a reversible cover, decals, and a personal pan pizza from Pizza Hut. The Classic Edition of the game will include the same contents as well as a VHS-inspired box and a SteelBook. Last but not least, the Radical Edition will feature everything previously listed alongside a strategy guide, CD soundtrack, mini arcade replica (lights and sounds only), a blister pack for the game, and an exclusive Shredder figure from Playmates. Limited Run Games owner Josh Fairhurst notes that this is the first time a Playmates figure has ever been included with a TMNT video game. Images of the Classic Edition and Radical Edition can be found in the Tweets embedded below.

Raise shell with the Shredder's Revenge Radical Edition! Includes:

-Exclusive Playmates Shredder action figure

-Blister-packed game

-Strategy guide & much much more!

Learn more + Wishlist: https://t.co/Daowu7aZoN pic.twitter.com/BRgSxIyokz — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) June 8, 2022

Fans on PC will be happy to know that they have not been left out! Limited Run Games will be offering a PC Big Box Edition, which will include a SteelBook, Mouse(er) pad, stickers, jewel case, USB stick, SteelBook, and a personal pan pizza.

Hopefully, DotEmu and Tribute Games will have some kind of release date announcement in the near future! Shredder's Revenge is a throwback to the arcade beat 'em up games the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles appeared in during the early '90s. Those games hold a special place in the hearts of a lot of gamers, and many are hoping that Shredder's Revenge will be able to achieve the kind of quality we saw from Konami's old games.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is slated to release later this year on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to Shredder's Revenge? Which of these releases are you planning to snag? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!