Assassin's Creed Mirage Lowest Price Ever in New Sale

Assassin's Creed Mirage is the lowest price it has ever been thanks to a new sale, with a special mixed into the equation, The latest Assassin's Creed game came out last year on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Normally it costs $50, but right now you can get it for much cheaper, unless you are on Xbox. For whatever reason, the Xbox store has not discounted the game. However, the PlayStation Store and the Ubisoft Store (PC) have. And on the latter, you can get it especially cheap.

PS4 and PS5 users are only getting half off the game, which knocks its price down to $24.99. Those on PC, who aren't protesting the game because it is not on Steam, can grab it directly from Ubisoft for even cheaper than this though thanks to the code "LEGEND24," which is a coupon code for any Assassin's Creed game. This means rather than pay $24.99, those on PC can get the game for $14.99, which is substantially cheaper than it ever has been before.

For those unfamiliar with the game, it is the 13th major installment in the series and the successor to 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Upon release the game, which brought the series closer to its stealth-action roots, garnered a 77 on Metacritic. How well it coupled this with sales, we don't know.

"In Assassin's Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions seeking answers and justice," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Join an ancient organization and come to understand a new creed-one that will change Basim's fate in ways he never could have imagined."

"Perhaps it comes from being tainted by the RPG-style Assassin's Creed games, but even when tallying successes, the thought creeps in that the game doesn't always have quite enough to keep players engaged in a fulfilling way," reads a snippet from our official review of the game. "Because of that, Mirage may not be the course correction that many were hoping for – it certainly doesn't feel like the solution to Assassin's Creed's identity crisis, but it could be a start or at least an indication that both styles of the series can coexist with one another instead of only getting one or the other."